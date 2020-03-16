Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hours after announcing they were trading Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons for two draft picks, the Baltimore Ravens made another change to their roster, releasing guard James Hurst.
The team made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.
We have released G James Hurst. pic.twitter.com/B2ovfET7Iq
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 16, 2020
The six-foot-five, 310-pound Hurst, 28, has spent more than half a decade in the NFL.