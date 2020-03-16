CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Larry Hogan Closes Bars, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Gyms Around Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hours after announcing they were trading Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons for two draft picks, the Baltimore Ravens made another change to their roster, releasing guard James Hurst.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Baltimore Ravens Trade Hayden Hurst To Atlanta Falcons For Draft Picks

The six-foot-five, 310-pound Hurst, 28, has spent more than half a decade in the NFL.

