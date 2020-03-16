BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Sen. Mary Washington has suspended her Baltimore mayoral campaign.
Washington cited the need to devote her time to the people of the 43rd district in the middle of a public health crisis as her reason to suspend her campaign
“The extraordinary events of the past several weeks have drastically changed our way of life in Baltimore and across the nation. During this unprecedented time, I am deeply committed, first and foremost, to standing by the people of the 43rd District as their State Senator,” said Sen. Washington. “This campaign was about leading with integrity, offering real solutions to the challenges facing Baltimore, and demonstrating strength in the face of adversity. These are the values that will lead and unify our city through the difficult times that lie ahead.”
“This is a time to set politics aside, as the health, safety, and well-being of my constituents must come first. I have always followed the work, and right now, this is where I am needed most,” said Sen. Washington.
“Baltimore is resilient, and we will keep working and building a city that works for all of us.”