BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Tuesday a man was shot while sitting in his car late Monday night at the Crown Gas Station in southwest Baltimore.
At around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim had just walked in.
A 32-year-old man said he had been shot in his right shoulder.
The victim told officers that he was sitting in his car at the gas station in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue when he was shot. He wasn’t able to give police any information about a suspect.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.