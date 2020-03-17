



At Lord Baltimore Hotel downtown, the coffee machine echoes through their bakery. It reminds you of the familiar sound of business you’d hear when it used to be a busy lobby.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lord Baltimore Hotel is one of several places adjusting to the indefinite new normal: delivery.

“It has been fast and furious,” Sandy Lawler, of the hotel, said. “We weren’t originally part of that, so it’s figuring out the ins and outs and who do we need here, the hours and trying to be as sustainable as we can.”

Partnering with Grubhub, they’re keeping it simple. Dessert pastries, sandwiches with the freshest products, they’re ready “to go”.

Have a sweet tooth? The Charmery in Hampden offers Grubhub and Uber eats, pick up and orders through their website. The popular ice cream shop is putting a special twist on it too.

Co-owner Laura Alima is hard at work handling pick ups. She’s also thinking of her staff.

“One dollar of every item sold goes into our Scooper Fund which will be used for our team,” she said. “We are just looking to see how we can best serve our community while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

There’s no dine-in allowed at Moby Dick House of Kabob in the Rotunda, but they’re still serving the community.

Chief Development Officer Alex Momeni drove from Virginia to Baltimore to meet WJZ to talk about their efforts.

“We’re focusing on the kids by giving away free kids meals with their parent’s entree,” he said with a smile. “We’re helping out the elderly community by giving a 20 percent discount plus free delivery to retirement homes.”

First responders get 50 percent off too. It’s a way Baltimore businesses can show their charm in a time when it’s needed the most.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.