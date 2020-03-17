



The coronavirus is forcing small businesses across the state to get creative to keep their customers happy and their doors open.

From teaming up with delivery services like GrubHub and DoorDash to switching to offering takeout, businesses are making drastic changes to their operations.

Despite the challenges, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging Marylanders to support local businesses.

“Local businesses are the beating heart of our state’s economy and the backbone of our communities,” Franchot said in a news release. “They are being decimated through no fault of their own, leaving their survival and the fate of the tens of thousands of Marylanders they employ — as well as their families — in jeopardy. We have to pull together and help them keep the lights on during this period of deep uncertainty and loss.”

Here are some ways you can support small businesses in Maryland.

Atlas Restaurant Group:

Atlas Restaurant Group will donate all of the revenue from gift card sales to staff. For a full list of local restaurants, visit AtlasRestaurantGroup.com.

To help our staff during this worldwide crisis, we will be donating 100% of all gift cards purchased for any Atlas Restaurant property back to our staff. Gift cards can be purchased at https://t.co/gDG8iX07uO. We‘re grateful to our team for their patience during this time. pic.twitter.com/VP8kwjYJuC — Atlas Restaurant Group (@AtlasBaltimore) March 17, 2020

Visit Annapolis:

Visit Annapolis will match the amount of any gift card for a local restaurant purchased before March 20 until they reach their $2,000 goal.

To qualify, take a photo of the gift card, post it to Facebook or Instagram using #DineAnnapolis and tag @VisitAnnapolis.

Visit Annapolis will then send you a message with more details.

Downtown Frederick Partnership:

The city of Frederick and the Downtown Frederick Partnership are creating “curbside pickup parking zones” for customers who want to order carryout food from downtown restaurants.

Customers will be able to park in the spaces for free for up to 10 minutes to pick up their food.

4/4 If you’re a small business still open for takeout or delivery, put up a tweet or instagram post showcasing your menu or a popular item, so we can put you in our 7:00 show! **Please use the hashtag #BeOnWJZ. We will showcase as many as we can to help spread the word! @wjz pic.twitter.com/P8BIo0MUBy — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 17, 2020

Montgomery County:

Montgomery County’s transportation department is putting up temporary No Parking signs in areas that have a large number of restaurants. Those spots will be able to be used for parking for 15 minutes or less for people ordering carry-out food from nearby businesses.

So far, 24 of the “Curbside Food Pickup” zones have gone up, including in Bethesda, Silver Spring and North Bethesda.

Order Online:

Restaurants large and small are offering delivery services through DoorDash and GrubHub, among others. Check with your favorite local eateries to see how to get their food to-go or delivered.

