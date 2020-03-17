BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland health officials are reporting 60 positive coronavirus cases around Maryland as of Tuesday.
The state health department is reported 57 cases statewide. But, Carroll County officials reported an additional case Tuesday. Baltimore City and Howard County also announced had additional cases yesterday.
Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
According to WJZ’s count, here’s the county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases:
- Anne Arundel – 3
- Baltimore City – 2
- Baltimore County – 6
- Carroll – 2
- Charles -1
- Frederick -1
- Harford – 2
- Howard – 4
- Montgomery – 24
- Prince George’s -14
- Talbot -1
A map tracking cases in the state, can be found here.
Also according to the governor’s spokesperson, 37 cases are people ages 18-64. There are 20 cases of people ages 65 and older. No one under the age of 18 has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state.
We are adding AGE RANGES to the daily updates. To date, we have had no cases among children.
0 cases under 18
37 cases ages 18-64
20 cases ages 65+
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 17, 2020
The governor is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.
Here’s a full list of events that were canceled or postponed due to the virus’ spread.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.