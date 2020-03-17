WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll County officials have reported the second positive coronavirus case in their county Tuesday morning.
The woman in her 30s is a family member of the first person diagnosed. She is in good condition with mild symptoms and quarantined at home.
RELATED: What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
“We are very grateful that Carroll County’s first two cases are experiencing extremely mild illness and are being very cooperative with public health guidelines,” said Ed Singer, Carroll County’s Health Officer.
A man in his 40s from Carroll County also tested positive for coronavirus Friday. He is also quarantined at home.
“We know people all across the county and the country are being asked to adhere to sweeping restrictions on their activity,” said Commissioner President Stephen Wantz. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we believe this social distancing is critical to saving lives in our community.”
The Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center is currently open 8 am – 5 pm, 7 days a week; the number is 410-876-4848. Call takers cannot share any additional details about the cases, but can help answer residents’ questions. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 2-1-1. People with emergencies should continue to call 9-1-1.
There are 43 coronavirus patients statewide as of Monday, according to Maryland health department.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.