ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has decided postponed the April 28 primary in Maryland due to the coronavirus pandemic. The primary will be postponed to June 2.
Hogan said he wants to keep Marylanders safe and keep their constitutional right to vote.
On Monday, the governor announced that any gatherings with 50 or more people are no prohibited across the state.
“It would endanger public health to allow thousands of people to assemble in places like schools and senior centers, which are already closed due to the state of emergency,” Hogan said.
He said the primary would put poll workers and election judges at risk, and most are already among the most at-risk population to contract COVID-19.
The special election to fill the vacancy in Maryland’s 7th congressional district will still be held on April 28 by mail-in voting.
