



Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland will move to all cashless tolling and announced some other changes to Motor Vehicle Administration operations to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Maryland Transportation Authority will close all of its customer service centers, move to 100 percent cashless tolling statewide.

All emissions testing sites will cease operations on inspections and instead be repurposed into drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

Other changes Hogan announced — officials are also reducing all hours at the MVA and suspending all non-commercial driving license tests.

Hogan also sent a letter to President Donald Trump on behalf of the governors across the country to extend the REAL ID deadline.

Hogan discouraged Marylanders from traveling and said BWI Marshall Airport would take immediate steps to enact increased social distancing and is discouraging anyone to enter the terminal unless they are a traveling passenger or reporting to a job, eliminating check-in lines, and changing hours of operation to allow for deeper cleaning of the terminal.

In addition, there will only be carry-out options at the BWI Airport for those traveling.

