BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, the second leg of the Triple Crown, could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement late Monday night, the Maryland Jockey Club said:
“Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and welfare of our industry participants and the public at large. We are working with state and local governments, our industry participants, media and other affiliates to determine the most appropriate time to conduct the Preakness Stakes. While we are mindful of the challenges these times present, we also know that events like the Preakness Stakes can help restore our sense of place and economic well-being to our communities and state. As soon as we have further clarity on these matters we will inform all.”
The annual race, part of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is scheduled for May 14-16.
Earlier this month, the Maryland State Senate approved a sweeping $375 million plan that would result in significant upgrades at the Pimlico Race Course where the Preakness is held as well as at Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County.
Earlier Monday, officials announced the Kentucky Derby would be postponed until September, the first time that event has been moved since World War II, CBS Sports reported.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.