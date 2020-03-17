ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan explained in an interview Tuesday why he decided to shut down all bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an appearance on MSNBC and NPR, Gov. Hogan said he was “a little frustrated” with how bar and restaurant owners handled St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
“I was a little frustrated with things that were going on over the weekend with the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, which is why we took unprecedented actions,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that his administration had put out a directive and recommendation statewide to avoid large gatherings which “almost everybody ignored.”
“And so we made it a directive under our state of emergency that’s got the full force of law that we’re going to enforce. And I think people are now taking it a little more seriously today…. We’re all trying to just make the decisions as fast as we can to do whatever we can to flatten out that curve,” Hogan said.
Hogan made the announcement Monday that all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms were to close while Maryland tries to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.
