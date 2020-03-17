BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Authority announced Tuesday it will implement service reductions on all vehicle modes effective Wednesday, March 18.
Officials said transit ridership continues to decline amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MDOT MTA management said it will continue to monitor operations and evaluate if additional service adjustments are needed.
Below is a list of some service changes:
Local Bus:
To minimize operator contact with riders, MDOT MTA will implement rear-door boarding on all bus routes with riders encouraged to pay transit fares with the CharmPass mobile ticketing app, CharmCard® or paper ticket that will be visually validated.
Light Rail will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Metro Subway will operate on a Saturday schedule.
Commuter Bus will run on an “S” schedule only.
Mobility paratransit service will continue to book and provide trips for medical needs such as dialysis, chemotherapy and appointments at hospitals, clinics and mental health facilities, and will also provide trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.
For a complete list of service changes, click here.
