BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a distraction from the constant barrage of coronavirus-related news? The National Aquarium has you covered.
While it will be closed until March 27 due to the virus, the aquarium will be streaming several of its exhibits, including Blacktip Reef and Pacific Coral Reef, live on its website.
To check it out, click here.
We may be closed to the public, but our exhibit livestreams are a great way to still experience the Aquarium from home!
You can stream live feeds of Blacktip Reef, Pacific Coral Reef and Jellies Invasion every day by checking out the link below. 🖥️🐠 pic.twitter.com/pmIzBWzDgw
— National Aquarium (@NatlAquarium) March 16, 2020
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.