BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Need a distraction from the constant barrage of coronavirus-related news? The National Aquarium has you covered.

While it will be closed until March 27 due to the virus, the aquarium will be streaming several of its exhibits, including Blacktip Reef and Pacific Coral Reef, live on its website.

To check it out, click here.

