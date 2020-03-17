TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Public Schools system has expanded its free meal options available to students.
It will begin providing breakfast, lunch and dinner on all sites by March 18.
Free meals have also been announced by the Maryland State Department of Education (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and Baltimore County government (lunch).
By Wednesday, BCPS will provide free “Grab and Go” meals for its students at 41 sites during the state-mandated closures of schools.
New sites added Tuesday:
- Cove Village Apartments—Essex
- Dulaney High School
- Kings Point Shopping Center
- Rosedale Library
- Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center
New sites added Wednesday:
- Carney Elementary School
- Chadwick Elementary School
- St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church on Eastern Avenue
- Woodmoor Elementary School.
Students must be at the location they are receiving meals at in the parking lots of the locations below on weekdays through March 27 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Southwest Area
- Arbutus ES
- Baltimore Highlands ES
- Chadwick ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
- Deer Park MS
- Johnnycake ES
- Kings Point Shopping Center in front of Kiddie Koach (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
- Lansdowne HS
- Milbrook ES
- New Town HS
- Riverview ES
- Westchester ES
- Winfield ES
Northwest Area
- Featherbed ES
- Glyndon ES
- Owings Mills ES
- Scotts Branch ES
- Woodlawn MS
- Woodmoor ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
Northeast/Central Areas
- Carney ES (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
- Dulaney HS (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
- Elmwood ES
- Halstead Academy
- Middle River MS
- Oakleigh ES
- Padonia ES
- Parkville HS
- Pleasant Plains ES
- Rosedale Library (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
- Stemmers Run MS
Southeast Area
- Battle Grove ES
- Chesapeake HS
- Cove Village Apartments, Essex, in front of rental office (as of Tuesday, Mar. 17)
- Deep Creek MS
- Dundalk ES
- Dundalk HS
- Hawthorne ES
- Logan ES
- Sandy Plains ES
- St. Peter Evangelical, Eastern Ave. (as of Wednesday, Mar. 18)
- Sussex ES
The Baltimore County Department of Recreations and Parks is offering limited meal distribution to children 18 and under through the Maryland Food Bank and Healthy Food Access St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore.
Take-away meals are offered from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Meal supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis at these locations:
- Arbutus Community Center, 865 Sulphur Spring Rd., 21227
- Cockeysville PAL Center, 9836 Greenside Dr., 21030
- Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Pl., 21222
- Hillendale PAL Center, 1111 Halstead Rd., 21234
- Mars Estates PAL Center, 1498 East Homberg Ave., 21221
- Scotts Branch PAL Center, 3651 Rolling Rd., 21244
- Shady Spring PAL Center, 8876 Goldenwood Rd., 21237
- Winfield PAL Center, 8304 Carlson Ln., 21244
- Woodmoor PAL Center, 7111 Croydon Rd., 21207