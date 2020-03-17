BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across the state are staying in this St. Patrick’s Day in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and restaurants are adapting by offering carry-out and special holiday promotions.

Are we missing a great deal? Send it to us at newsroom@wjz.com.

The Woodstock Inn

The restaurant is offering classic Irish dishes including bangers and mash, a classic rueben and some desserts to enjoy to-go.

Mahaffeys Pub

The pub will be selling curbside carryout food and alcohol, as well as delivering carry-out food to anyone in Canton or Brewers Hill, the pub said in an Instagram post.

They’ll offer their full menu for food, and customers can buy to-go beers if you’re a part of their Beer Club.

Mahaffeys will be open from 12-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Flying Dog Brewery

The local brewery is celebrating social distancing on St. Patrick’s Day by doing a giveaway! All customers have to do is like this Instagram post, comment on the post and tag a friend.

All entrees must be 21+.

Route Ale House

The ale house in Bel Air is open for carryout and delivery from 11-5 p.m. daily!

Willy’s Kitchen

The restaurant in Glen Burnie is serving a full menu, and corned beef and cabbage all day for $13.99.

They’ll stay open until 7 p.m.

Frazier’s On The Avenue

They’ll have Shepherd’s Pie for $10, corned beef and cabbage for $10 with red potatoes, and traditional Irish stew.

Come back for more updates as we get them.