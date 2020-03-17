BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People across the state are staying in this St. Patrick’s Day in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and restaurants are adapting by offering carry-out and special holiday promotions.
The Woodstock Inn
The restaurant is offering classic Irish dishes including bangers and mash, a classic rueben and some desserts to enjoy to-go.
Mahaffeys Pub
The pub will be selling curbside carryout food and alcohol, as well as delivering carry-out food to anyone in Canton or Brewers Hill, the pub said in an Instagram post.
They’ll offer their full menu for food, and customers can buy to-go beers if you’re a part of their Beer Club.
Mahaffeys will be open from 12-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Flying Dog Brewery
The local brewery is celebrating social distancing on St. Patrick’s Day by doing a giveaway! All customers have to do is like this Instagram post, comment on the post and tag a friend.
All entrees must be 21+.
Route Ale House
The ale house in Bel Air is open for carryout and delivery from 11-5 p.m. daily!
Willy’s Kitchen
The restaurant in Glen Burnie is serving a full menu, and corned beef and cabbage all day for $13.99.
They’ll stay open until 7 p.m.
Frazier’s On The Avenue
They’ll have Shepherd’s Pie for $10, corned beef and cabbage for $10 with red potatoes, and traditional Irish stew.
Come back for more updates as we get them.