CORONAVIRUS IN MDMSP Prepared To Arrest People Violating Social Shutdown
By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School, Eutaw Place, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Up to seven people were shot in a police-involved shooting Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore’s police union.

The Baltimore City FOP said the shooting happened at McMechen and Eutaw Streets.

FOP also said there have been no reports of injures to any of the officers involved.

The scene was near Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is on the scene.

WJZ has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Kelsey Kushner

Comments

Leave a Reply