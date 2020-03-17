BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Up to seven people were shot in a police-involved shooting Tuesday evening, according to Baltimore’s police union.
The Baltimore City FOP said the shooting happened at McMechen and Eutaw Streets.
FOP also said there have been no reports of injures to any of the officers involved.
There has been a Police involved shooting McMechen & Eutaw Sts Possibility of up to 7 people shot with details unclear at this point. At this time we have no reports of injuries to any of our Officers. Pres Mancuso and our Attorneys from SBWDLaw are at HQ supporting our members.
— Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) March 17, 2020
The scene was near Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School.
Please confirm a shooting took place. Officers are expanding the crime scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/M5KCJx4rIy
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 17, 2020
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is on the scene.
WJZ has a crew at the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they become available.