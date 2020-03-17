Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewater woman has died after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anne Arundel County Monday evening, police said Tuesday.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewater woman has died after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anne Arundel County Monday evening, police said Tuesday.
The crash happened during the Monday night rush hour on Route 424 near Rutland Road. Police said a 17-year-old driving a 2012 Honda Civic crossed the center line on Route 424 and hit a 2018 Honda CR-V.
Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries, Teen Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Annapolis
The driver of the CR-V, Christina Michele Lay, 49, suffered life-threatening injuries and later died, police said. The 17-year-old suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but police said alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. It’s still unclear why the Civic crossed the center line.