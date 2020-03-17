



Hospitals across Maryland are now taking further steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

As hospitals are preparing for possible waves of coronavirus patients, they’re making some changes so more resources are available.

“One of the main drivers is to preserve supplies because we’re already starting to see a shortage of some of those supplies,” Dr. Matthew Poffenroth, of LifeBridge Health Chief Clinical Officer for Physician Enterprise, said.

Making those supplies available means postponing all elective surgeries and procedures. Another change at LifeBridge Health hospitals means visitor hours are now only from noon to 7 p.m.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“This is largely to protect our patients from being exposed to visitors unnecessarily who themselves have the infection and won’t even know it,” Poffenroth said.

Only one designated visitor per-patient is allowed in the hospitals and everyone will be screened for flu-like symptoms.

They’re also implementing drive-thru testing at Sinai and Carroll Hospitals, but’s it’s limited.

“Those are going well. Capacity is the issue. It’s the number of tests we’re able to conduct. It’s not like a drive they fast service,” Poffenroth said.

Hospital cafeterias are also closed, and elective surgeries have been postponed. Non-essential personnel aren’t allowed inside any buildings, either.

“This is a serious illness we’re all taking it very seriously,” Poffenroth said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.