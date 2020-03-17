Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland income tax deadline has been extended until July 15, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to comptroller Peter Franchot.
There will be no interest or penalty for late payments if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15, 2020.
Franchot issued the following statement in a press release Tuesday:
“Right now, Maryland taxpayers and businesses must stay focused on their health and keeping their lights on, both in their homes and businesses. Extending the due date for Maryland state individual and business income tax payments helps us keep cash flowing in our economy and into employees’ bank accounts.”
