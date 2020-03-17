CORONAVIRUS IN MDMSP Prepared To Arrest People Violating Social Shutdown
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland income tax deadline has been extended until July 15, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to comptroller Peter Franchot.

There will be no interest or penalty for late payments if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15, 2020.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Franchot issued the following statement in a press release Tuesday:

“Right now, Maryland taxpayers and businesses must stay focused on their health and keeping their lights on, both in their homes and businesses. Extending the due date for Maryland state individual and business income tax payments helps us keep cash flowing in our economy and into employees’ bank accounts.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

