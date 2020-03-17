CORONAVIRUS IN MDMSP Prepared To Arrest People Violating Social Shutdown
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — MedStar Health announced Tuesday that it will postpone elective procedures and surgeries starting March 19, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MedStar Health issued the following statement in a press release:

“MedStar Health is committed to delivering the highest levels of quality, safe care for our patients throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Equally important is the safety of our physicians, nurses and associates.   The community spread of COVID-19 requires that we take unprecedented measures to ensure these goals. With these important priorities in mind, starting Thursday March 19 we are postponing all elective procedures and surgeries across MedStar Health.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

MedStar Health said health leaders will make case-by-case decisions using the specific clinical circumstances of each patient.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

