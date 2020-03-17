BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University announced Tuesday that it will transition to online-only classes for the rest of the semester and postpone and reschedule spring commencement amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The University said faculty and students will utilize available technology and software to complete the remaining required coursework for the semester.
“Given the State’s executive order to temporarily shutter businesses, gathering places and entertainment venues off-campus, and the call to minimize large gatherings of people on-campus, it has become evident that this is the best action to take to enhance the safety of our students,” the University’s website said.
The University also announced that spring commencement, which usually takes place in May, will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date. That date has not yet been announced.
“Please know that these decisions were made with thoughtful consideration of the needs of our students, particularly as it relates to graduation,” the University said.
So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Morgan State University campus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.