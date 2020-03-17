Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in northwest Baltimore Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital.
Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.