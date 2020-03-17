CORONAVIRUS IN MDMSP Prepared To Arrest People Violating Social Shutdown
BROOKLYN, NY (WJZ) — Brooklyn Nets forward and Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to reportedly test positive for the coronavirus.

Durant has not shown symptoms, and said he feels fine.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Durant has been sidelined this season after he tore his Achilles Heel last season.

He is a proud native of Prince George’s County, in 2018 he announced a $10 million donation and partnership with Prince George’s County Public Schools.

