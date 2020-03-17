BROOKLYN, NY (WJZ) — Brooklyn Nets forward and Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to reportedly test positive for the coronavirus.
Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
Durant has not shown symptoms, and said he feels fine.
“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”
Durant has been sidelined this season after he tore his Achilles Heel last season.
He is a proud native of Prince George’s County, in 2018 he announced a $10 million donation and partnership with Prince George’s County Public Schools.