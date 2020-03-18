BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini has had a rough go of things in the last few weeks. The 28-year-old had to have surgery to remove a malignant tumor found last week. The surgery was successful and Mancini thanked fans for their outpouring of support.
But, all of that, combined with the current suspension of the MLB season is likely not what Mancini was hoping for when his birthday rolled around today. So, to further support Mancini and show him love, the team put together a video of his teammates wishing him a happy birthday.
“You know you have the entire organization behind you.”
Happy Birthday, @TreyMancini 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DeZdUQNVm5
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 18, 2020
And, it wasn’t just Orioles teammates who chimed in with birthday wishes. Orioles superfan Mo Gaba also had a special birthday message for Mancini.
A special Happy Birthday message from Mo to his good friend @TreyMancini 🧡 pic.twitter.com/r9VxZoMXWT
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 18, 2020
“Hi, I hope you’re feeling well, hope you have a good birthday,” said Gaba. “I just want to tell you how much you mean to me. You’re like the brother I never had. I hope you’re feeling well and I hope we can hang out sometime.”
The Washington Wizards commented wishing happy birthday to Mancini as well along with many Orioles fans who wished the outfielder a happy birthday and a speedy recovery.