BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BWI is making major changes to its parking services with fewer people traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The long-term lots — A and B — Express Lot and Valet Parking closed Wednesday afternoon.
The hourly and daily garages are still open and the shuttle bus service is running as normal. For social distancing, however, passengers are asked to use the rear doors.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.