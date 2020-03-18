CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Catonsville Wednesday evening.

The fire is on Bitternut Court. The Baltimore County Fire Department said the home is fully engulfed in fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

