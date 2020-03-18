Comments
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Catonsville Wednesday evening.
The fire is on Bitternut Court. The Baltimore County Fire Department said the home is fully engulfed in fire.
#bcofd DWELLING FIRE Bitternut Ct. #catonsville// FD on location with dwelling fully engulfed in fire// no injuries reported at this time. DT1615^TF
No injuries have been reported.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.