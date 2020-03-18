CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, LifeBridge Health, Local TV, Northwest Hospital, Sinai hospital, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A health care worker at Northwest Hospital and a patient at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore have tested positive for the coronavirus, LifeBridge Health said Wednesday afternoon.

The worker is now being quarantined at home, the health system said. Other people who came into contact with them are being notified.

The patient at Sinai is “doing well, and we expect them to be discharged from the hospital soon,” officials said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reports at least 85 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland. Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said there are five reported cases in the city; it’s unclear if the two cases LifeBridge Health announced are included in either count.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply