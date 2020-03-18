BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A health care worker at Northwest Hospital and a patient at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore have tested positive for the coronavirus, LifeBridge Health said Wednesday afternoon.
The worker is now being quarantined at home, the health system said. Other people who came into contact with them are being notified.
The patient at Sinai is “doing well, and we expect them to be discharged from the hospital soon,” officials said in a statement.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reports at least 85 positive COVID-19 cases in Maryland. Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said there are five reported cases in the city; it’s unclear if the two cases LifeBridge Health announced are included in either count.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.