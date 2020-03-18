CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore schools are setting up multiple pop-up shops Wednesday afternoon to give away free groceries.

Two pop-up shops will be open at Edmonson Village Shopping Center and Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary Middle School.

The Edmonson Village location will be open from noon to 2 p.m., while the Rodwell site will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Numerous other groups and schools are giving away free meals for kids during the coronavirus-related school closure.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

