BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore schools are setting up multiple pop-up shops Wednesday afternoon to give away free groceries.
Two pop-up shops will be open at Edmonson Village Shopping Center and Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary Middle School.
The Edmonson Village location will be open from noon to 2 p.m., while the Rodwell site will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
@baltcityschools pop-up shops w/ FREE GROCERIES TODAY 12-2pm. Stock up! Wash your hands often! And avoid physical contact. @mayorbcyoung #CoronavirusBalt #bmoretogether #mybmore pic.twitter.com/5YWwDyrzLj
— Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success (@bmorechildren) March 18, 2020
Numerous other groups and schools are giving away free meals for kids during the coronavirus-related school closure.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.