INDIANAPOLIS (WJZ) — Simon Properties is closing all of its U.S. malls, including Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County, due to the coronavirus.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. on March 18 and lasts until at least March 29.

Locations in Maryland included in the closure include:

  • Arundel Mills Mall, Hanover
  • Arundel Mills Marketplace, Hanover
  • Clarksburg Premium Outlets, Clarksburg
  • Hagerstown Premium Outlets, Hagerstown
  • Queenstown Premium Outlets, Queenstown
  • St. Charles Towne Center, Waldorf

Malls in Baltimore County are staying open but operating on reduced hours.

