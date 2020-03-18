Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (WJZ) — Simon Properties is closing all of its U.S. malls, including Arundel Mills Mall in Anne Arundel County, due to the coronavirus.
The closure begins at 7 p.m. on March 18 and lasts until at least March 29.
Locations in Maryland included in the closure include:
- Arundel Mills Mall, Hanover
- Arundel Mills Marketplace, Hanover
- Clarksburg Premium Outlets, Clarksburg
- Hagerstown Premium Outlets, Hagerstown
- Queenstown Premium Outlets, Queenstown
- St. Charles Towne Center, Waldorf
Malls in Baltimore County are staying open but operating on reduced hours.
