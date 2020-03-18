CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A generous customer left a sizeable tip for servers at the Mount Airy Inn Monday as that restaurant and others across Maryland prepared to close their doors due to the coronavirus.

A regular customer at the Mount Airy Inn in Mount Airy, Maryland, left a $1,000 tip for servers at the restaurant Monday as businesses across the state shut down due to the coronavirus. Credit: Jesse Windsor

Jesse Windsor, who works at the restaurant, said the staff was getting ready to close the dining room on Monday after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered restaurants and bars to close amid the coronavirus pandemic when the frequent diner decided to do something special.

Instead of leaving the standard 20 percent tip, which on their $68.68 order would have amounted to $13.74, the customer left a whopping $1,000 tip!

“For Kirsten and Brett. Until we see you again!” the customer wrote.

The $1,000 tip works out to around 1,456 percent gratuity on the order.

