BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now more than 80 cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19, according to the state as of Wednesday morning.
Within that total, there are four cases in Baltimore, 10 in Baltimore County and eight in Howard County.
Cases by County:
- Anne Arundel- 4
- Baltimore City- 4
- Baltimore County- 10
- Carroll- 1
- Charles- 2
- Frederick- 1
- Harford- 3
- Howard- 8
- Montgomery- 31
- Prince George’s- 20
- Talbot- 1
The state said that the majority of cases are between 18 and 64 years old.
Here’s the complete breakdown by age:
- Under 18: 0
- 18-64: 60
- 65+: 25
A map tracking cases in the state, can be found here.
The governor announced more actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, shutting down bars and restaurants dine-in options and limiting public transportation.
Lawmakers are also adjourning the General Assembly on Wednesday, and are moving to pass as much legislation as possible. They are wrapping up 19 days early.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Why do you lump the positive cases into a single age group (18-64) that includes three separate generations? Where are the number of recoveries? This is a fear tactic that needs to stop!