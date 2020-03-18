CORONAVIRUS IN MDState Police Prepared To Arrest Anyone Violating Governor's Orders
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore mayor Jack Young said the city has reported its 5th positive coronavirus case as of Wednesday.

The city’s health commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said the cases are via community transmission.

The mayor issued a state of emergency to help speed up the response and coordination between city agencies.

“At this time it’s critical we all follow best practices to limit exposure to ourselves and our fellow residents,” Young said, reminding people to practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.

He asked residents to stay home as much as possible, but to check on elderly residents.

Young also said he lifted a number of parking restrictions to help support residents working from home.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply