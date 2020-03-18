



As restaurants around the Baltimore area are closing their dining rooms to comply with Maryland Gov. Hogan’s “social distancing” executive order, many businesses are offering curbside pick-up, carry-out and even delivery options.

If you have a restaurant to add to this map, please tweet at @wjz or use #BeOnWJZ. Include the restaurant’s procedures for ordering, a direct web link and a phone number.

Here’s a list of some offering this service.

The full text list:

Aldo’s Ristorante Italiano: Offering carry-out and curbside pickup from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 410-727-0700 to place orders.

Alma Cocina Latina: An ordering service started March 17. Ordering is open beginning at 3 p.m. with pick-up between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. except on Sundays. They will bring the order out to your car, call 667-212-4273 to order. Amicci’s of Little Italy: Offering curbside pick-up. Call for more details. Bambao: Offering pick-up or delivery. Call 443-438-3528 or use the Bambao app. They use DoorDash for delivery Blair’s on Hudson: Curbside and delivery through Grubhub. For pickup, text or call your order in to 443-939-2440. The restaurant is also offering a 20% discount on all purchases and to-go beer and wine. Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub:Offering food and alcohol for takeout and curbside pickup daily, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Capital Grille: Call the restaurant to check out their limited takeaway menu.Ceremony Coffee Roasters: Carry-out and mobile ordering is available through their app at all locations around Baltimore. They’re offering 25% off diners’ first orders. Corner Bakery & Cafe: Order to-go on third party apps and takeout in store. Charm City Meadworks: The taproom is offering to-go orders seven days a week 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Customers can call 443-961-1072, or walk-in depending on their comfort level. Clavel: Open daily for curbside pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Text your order to 443-900-8983. Connie’s Chicken and Waffles: Locations at Fells Point and Midtown-Belvedere are offering takeout and delivery services at Broadway Market 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., when you order ahead. It’s also on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Cross Street Market: Some vendors are still serving the community offering food through delivery and pickup. Cracker Barrel: The Linthicum Heights location is open daily from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. for carry-out and curbside pickup. Di Pasquale’s Marketplace: Carry-out and delivery is available. Dunkin’: The company said all Dunkin’ locations are open for delivery or pick-up at this time, you can order on their app. Ekiben: You can order online and time out your food pickup, check it out on their website. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse: Offers takeout and delivery for food and alcohol to-go from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Golden Corral Buffet & Grill: Order to-go on third party apps and takeout in the store.

Grano Pasta Bar: In Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood is offering lunch and dinner takeout and delivery via Grubhub, Uber Eats and in-person pickup. For more information, visit their website.

Holy Frijoles: Offering carryout and curbside pickup of Tacos, Burritos and Margaritas. Daily Noon to 9 p.m. Call 410-235-2326 to order.

Iron Rooster: Its making its full menu available for carry-out. For more information, click here.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood: The seafood restaurant is hitting the road with its food truck as well as offering carry-out, meal prep and delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Johnny Rad’s Pizzeria Tavern: Offering pickup, call 443-759-6464 for your order.

Lord Baltimore Bakery: Offering grab-and-go options from 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m. including housemade pastries and daily specials. Beer and wine specials are from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Call 410-539-8400 or Lord Baltimore’s website.



Ledo Pizza: Order carry-out only, check your local location.



Mahaffey’s Pub: Offers food and alcohol for takeout and delivery.

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks: Offers curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash every day from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Curbside orders get a 10% discount. Monument City Brewing Company: Offering curbside pickup Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Miss Shirley’s Cafe: Roland Park, Inner Harbor and Annapolis locations are open with expanded hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for to-go services: online orders, phone orders, walk-in carryout orders, delivery orders through Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash. Papi’s: Both the Fells Point and Hampden locations are available for carryout or deliver through Grubhub. Rusty Scupper: Offers carryout between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Order by calling 410-727-3678. Rocket to Venus: Carryout and curbside pickup of food and alcohol daily between Noon and 9 p.m. Call 410-235-7887 to order. Sabatino’s: The Little Italy restaurant will be offering regular and curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to around 8-8:30 p.m. Delivery and pick-up is available by calling 410-727-2667 or ordering through Grubhub or DoorDash.

Taste This: Its two Baltimore locations are offering delivery via Grubhub and Uber Eats. Carry-out is also still available. For more information, click here.