Alma Cocina Latina: An ordering service started March 17. Ordering is open beginning at 3 p.m. with pick-up between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. except on Sundays. They will bring the order out to your car, call 667-212-4273 to order.

Amicci’s of Little Italy: Offering curbside pick-up. Call for more details.

Bambao: Offering pick-up or delivery. Call 443-438-3528 or use the Bambao app. They use DoorDash for delivery

Blair’s on Hudson: Curbside and delivery through Grubhub. For pickup, text or call your order in to 443-939-2440. The restaurant is also offering a 20% discount on all purchases and to-go beer and wine.

Bluebird Cocktail Room & Pub:Offering food and alcohol for takeout and curbside pickup daily, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Capital Grille: Call the restaurant to check out their limited takeaway menu.Ceremony Coffee Roasters: Carry-out and mobile ordering is available through their app at all locations around Baltimore. They’re offering 25% off diners’ first orders. Corner Bakery & Cafe: Order to-go on third party apps and takeout in store. Charm City Meadworks: The taproom is offering to-go orders seven days a week 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Customers can call 443-961-1072, or walk-in depending on their comfort level. Clavel: Open daily for curbside pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Text your order to 443-900-8983. Connie’s Chicken and Waffles: Locations at Fells Point and Midtown-Belvedere are offering takeout and delivery services at Broadway Market 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., when you order ahead. It’s also on Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub. Cross Street Market: Some vendors are still serving the community offering food through delivery and pickup. Di Pasquale’s Marketplace: Carry-out and delivery is available.