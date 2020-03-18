



It’s important not to forget about animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t just impacting humans but also our four-legged friends at animal shelters across the state of Maryland.

Adoptions are down, and many animals need foster homes and to be cared for throughout this difficult time.

Bubba was the first dog taken home under the Maryland SPCA’s new adoption policies during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Here in our adoption center, we’ve gone to appointment only so all appointments are being done virtually,” said Jim Peirce, the Maryland SPCA’s executive director.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Maryland SPCA is asking potential adopters to visit its website and find an animal they’d like to adopt, then fill out an application over the phone.

“If it’s a good match we’ll invite you here,” Peirce said.

Then, potential adopters will approach newly installed Ring doorbell cameras and be asked some questions like if they know anyone that’s had COVID-19, or has had any symptoms.

While the procedure is about being more careful, the closing of the shelter is affecting the number of animals that find new homes.

“Adoptions are down. Certainly, because we’re seeing reduced traffic everyone is staying at home as they should,” Peirce said.

While the Maryland SCPAC has been planning for potential coronavirus impacts for the past six weeks, they’re still suffering because they lost a lot of revenue from canceled events.

The shelter also needs to make sure that all the animals can be cared for.

Right now, they asked all volunteers that normally come in to stay home, and they’re planning in case of the worst.

“We are just wanting to be prepared in the event that we are forced into a mandatory shutdown, meaning that we can’t come here,” he said.

You’re asked to call the animal shelter closet to your home because there is a need for fosters all across the state.

You can adopt and help out some of these animals by heading to mdspca.org.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.