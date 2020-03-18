CORONAVIRUS IN MDFirst Coronavirus Death Reported In Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BGE, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE is hoping to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company donated $175,000 to the United Way, the Maryland Food Bank and the Baltimore Community Foundation.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

All organizations are providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is part of a more than $1 million donation by Exelon.

BGE has also suspended any service disconnections and waiving any late payment charges.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply