BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Bowie are investigating reports that a man wearing an orange vest and blue surgical mask approached people at two homes claiming to be inspecting for the new coronavirus.
Bowie police said in a statement that the man left the first house after he wasn’t allowed in, and actually entered the second home before the resident confronted him. Police said the man left when he heard a dog barking.
The department reminded residents not to open their homes to anyone claiming to be checking for the coronavirus, and urged them to call authorities if anyone approaches them under such circumstances.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. The outbreak has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
