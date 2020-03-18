Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of graduate programs at Johns Hopkins University have been ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
Johns Hopkins’ medical school was ranked second for research and primary care behind Harvard while its nursing master’s program was named the best in the country.
The university said its engineering school was also ranked number 17 in the county, its education school came in at number 15 and its public affairs programs came in at number 38.
Other programs like public health weren’t re-ranked in 2020, the university said.