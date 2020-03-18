BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you are elderly or immune-compromised several Maryland stores are offering special hours for you to get your shopping done.
Dollar General said in a statement it’s “strongly urging” customers to reserve the first hour stores are open for senior citizens. Most stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. in Maryland.
Effective Friday, March 20, Giant Food stores in Maryland, Delaware, DC and Virginia will officer dedicated shopping hours to the elderly and immune-compromised between 6-7 a.m. every day of the week.
“The stores will operate on regular hours of operation during all other times. We continue to work on restocking our shelves and will be ready to serve to the best of our ability,” Giant said in a statement.
Starting March 18, Target stores offered the first hour of shopping to the elderly and immune-compromised.
Stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The stores changed hours so that staff could sanitize the store every day.