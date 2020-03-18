CORONAVIRUS IN MDFirst Coronavirus Death Reported In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 5,000 people in Maryland filed for unemployment Monday in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people who can’t work from home are either on furlough or have been laid off entirely.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Before the General Assembly session ended three works early Wednesday, the Maryland legislator passed a bill to extend temporary unemployment benefits.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

