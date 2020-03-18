Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 5,000 people in Maryland filed for unemployment Monday in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many people who can’t work from home are either on furlough or have been laid off entirely.
Before the General Assembly session ended three works early Wednesday, the Maryland legislator passed a bill to extend temporary unemployment benefits.
