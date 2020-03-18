Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore announced Wednesday that it has received emergency approval to construct a new hospital floor in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mercy Medical Center said it sought and received an Emergency Certificate of Need approval from the Maryland Health Care Commission to construct a new 32-bed acute care unit on the 17th floor of the hospital’s main inpatient facility.
Mercy will invest $12.5 million in the project partnering with The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company which will provide short-term financing to allow the project to move forward immediately.
Project construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in 75 days.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.