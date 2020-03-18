BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is headed to the Minnesota Vikings, according to reports.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings.
Pierce will receive $18 million guaranteed.
Pierce took to Twitter to thank the Ravens organization and fans.
“It’s been [an] AMAZING 4 YEARS BALTIMORE!! Thank You For Embracing An Undrafted NG And Rolling With Me & Support Through The Journey! My BROTHERS & Coaches I’m Grateful For Everyone Of You Y’all Made Me A Better Player & Person It’s Always Love On This Side! #TheJuggernaut,” Pierce said.
Pierce played in 14 games for the Ravens last year. He registered 35 tackles (19 solo), a half-sack and one recovered fumble.