BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Though the National Aquarium is closed to the public to keep the spread of the new coronavirus, a rehabilitated rescue seal was still able to get back into the wild this week!
Part of the aquarium’s Animal Rescue team traveled to to Assateague State Park on March 17 to release the seal, Amelia Bedelia, back into the Atlantic Ocean.
She was originally rescued on February 23 from Ocean City, Maryland, when her rescue team found she was dehydrated.
In the last few weeks she gained weight, strength and some swimming skills, spending time with enrichment toys and puzzle feeders to sharpen her foraging skills as well.
The Animal and Health Rescue staff are still caring for two rescue seals Pippi Longstocking and Huckleberry Finn while the Aquarium and its Animal Care and Rescue Center are temporarily closed to the public.
“Both seals are doing well and show daily signs of improvement in their rehabilitation journey.” the team said Wednesday.
The aquarium closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Gov. Hogan has mandated that citizens refrain from gatherings of 250 or more people.
Though the public can’t get into the aquarium during this time of social distancing, they can tune in on the aquarium’s live stream.