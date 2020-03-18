Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that the team has signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension.
The 37-year-old veteran is entering his 16th season in the NFL.
We have signed P @Sam_Koch4 to a two-year extension.
Congrats, Sam❗️ pic.twitter.com/tjxy8lMenw
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 18, 2020
Koch was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2015, and made the Pro Bowl.
He was on the Super Bowl Champion team in the 2012 season where the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.
In his career, Koch has 1,046 punts for 47,451 yards. He averages 45.4 yards per-punt.
His longest career punt was 74 yards.