BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that the team has signed punter Sam Koch to a two-year extension.

The 37-year-old veteran is entering his 16th season in the NFL.

Koch was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2015, and made the Pro Bowl.

He was on the Super Bowl Champion team in the 2012 season where the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

In his career, Koch has 1,046 punts for 47,451 yards. He averages 45.4 yards per-punt.

His longest career punt was 74 yards.

