DENVER (WJZ) — The Denver Broncos are likely to release former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, according to reports.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report.
With the #Broncos acquiring a big salary in #Titans DT Jurrell Casey, the Joe Flacco situation — likely a release — should be resolved today, source said. Another backup QB on the market.
CBS Sports said the Broncos reportedly reached a deal with former Bengals and Lions backup Jeff Driskel on Tuesday.
In his time in Denver, Flacco went 2-6 as the team’s starting quarterback. His season ended early after a neck injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.
Flacco went 96-67 and was named Super Bowl MVP during his time in Baltimore.