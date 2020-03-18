CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
DENVER (WJZ) — The Denver Broncos are likely to release former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, according to reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report.

CBS Sports said the Broncos reportedly reached a deal with former Bengals and Lions backup Jeff Driskel on Tuesday.

In his time in Denver, Flacco went 2-6 as the team’s starting quarterback. His season ended early after a neck injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

Flacco went 96-67 and was named Super Bowl MVP during his time in Baltimore.

