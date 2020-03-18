Comments
LARGO, Md. (WJZ)– A man is killed and several Maryland officers are injured after being hit by car.
Last night, the victim has already been involved in an accident. Troopers suspected his truck was hit by an impaired driver.
State police say he was standing outside his truck on Rt 202 in Largo when another suspected impaired driver hit the trooper’s vehicle and then hit the victim.
He was killed, while a state trooper and 3 Prince George’s County police officers were injured.
Charges are pending against the second driver.
The driver involved in the original accident is charged with a DUI.