ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Wednesday that his office is temporarily suspending its enforcement of limits imposed on customers purchasing beer and distilled spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Franchot said the decision was made in an effort to help Maryland’s craft alcohol manufacturers keep their businesses afloat.
Current state law restricts how much product a Maryland-based craft brewery and craft distillery can sell to its customers for carryout and off-premise consumption.
For breweries that possess a Class 5 production license, that limit is 288 ounces. For Class 1 distilleries, the maximum is 2,225 milliliters of spirits.
Franchot released a statement in a press release Wednesday, saying, in part:
“In light of the public health and economic crisis that our state is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the severe financial losses that are being incurred by our local, independent businesses that can no longer serve customers on their premises, our agency is suspending its enforcement of these laws for the duration of Governor Hogan’s state of emergency.”
Gov. Hogan announced Monday that all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms in Maryland were to close by 5 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
