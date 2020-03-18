Comments
TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing in Anne Arundel County.
At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded for a report of a stabbing in the area of the 400 block of Fairhaven Road.
A man was parked along the road when he said a suspect approached him from the woods yelling.
The suspect approached the man and stabbed him, giving him non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrived and gave the victim first aid, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives say they have a few leads but are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4700.