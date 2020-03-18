CORONAVIRUS IN MD28 New Cases Confirmed, At Least 85 Total
TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing in Anne Arundel County.

At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded for a report of a stabbing in the area of the 400 block of Fairhaven Road.

A man was parked along the road when he said a suspect approached him from the woods yelling.

The suspect approached the man and stabbed him, giving him non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived and gave the victim first aid, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives say they have a few leads but are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4700.

