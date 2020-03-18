TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — A 51-year-old Tracys Landing man was arrested Wednesday in a stabbing that happened Tuesday night, police said.
At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded for a report of a stabbing in the area of the 400 block of Fairhaven Road.
A man was parked along the road when he said a suspect approached him from the woods yelling, police said. The suspect approached the man and stabbed him, giving him non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrived and gave the victim first aid, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, police arrested Nhut Daniel Frawley on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and concealing a dangerous weapon.