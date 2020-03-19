CORONAVIRUS IN MD5-Year-Old Howard County Girl Contracts COVID-19
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approved Thursday new dates for spring break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools were originally scheduled to be closed for spring break Monday, April 6, through Monday, April 13.

Due to the unexpected school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, spring break will now be from Friday, March 20, through Friday, March 27.

Information about meal sites next week will be shared Friday.

As of Thursday, the State Superintendent of Education has not made any additional decisions about school closures beyond March 27.

Updates will be shared by phone, text, and email as well as on the district website and social media pages.

