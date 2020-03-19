BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approved Thursday new dates for spring break amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools were originally scheduled to be closed for spring break Monday, April 6, through Monday, April 13.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Due to the unexpected school closures because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, spring break will now be from Friday, March 20, through Friday, March 27.
Information about meal sites next week will be shared Friday.
As of Thursday, the State Superintendent of Education has not made any additional decisions about school closures beyond March 27.
Updates will be shared by phone, text, and email as well as on the district website and social media pages.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.